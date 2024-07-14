Part of Taras Shevchenko street in the center of Tashkent is expected to be transformed into a gastronomic street, Mirabad district hokimiyat’s (mayor's office) press service said.





Speaking to entrepreneurs working in the street on 13 July, district hokim Anvar Sayfutdinov said the creation of the 24-hour gastronomic street aimed to establish “an attractive and vibrant tourist environment” and boost the incomes of the local businesses.





The plans are based on the Cabinet of ministers' resolution No. 395, the hokimiyat said, although the document is not openly available to the public. There is no information about discussing the plans with the local residents.





The district intends to install new lighting, benches, waste bins, plant trees, organize convenient sidewalks and bicycle paths, as well as children’s play areas.





A district hokimiyat spokesperson specified to Gazeta.uz that the cost of the project and the contractor were yet to be determined. The changes are expected on an 800-meter part of the street between the Shahrisabz and Nukus streets.





In March, Tashkent city hokimiyat announced plans to establish the first gastronomic street in Yashnabad district’s Sultanali Mashkhadi street. Recently, a small gastronomic street was opened near the Uzbekistan hotel in the city center.



