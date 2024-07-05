President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an amendment to the law “On political parties” on 2 Junyl. It prohibits creation and operation of political parties of foreign states and their branches in Uzbekistan.

The amendment was adopted by the Legislative (lower) Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) on 11 June and approved by the Senate (upper chamber) on 22 June. There was no prior announcement about the discussion of this amendment.

There are five registered political parties in the country: Liberal Democratic Party (Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople’s Movement), “Milliy Tiklanish” (“National Revival”) Democratic Party, “Adolat” (“Justice”) Social Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Party and the Ecological Party.

The next parliamentary elections will take place this autumn. The previous elections were held in 2019.