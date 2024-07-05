President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed amendments to the law “On the financing of the political parties” on 2 July, which increases the annual amount of state funds allocated for financing the statutory activities of the political parties.

The amendments were passed by the Legislative (lower) chamber of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) on 11 June and approved by the Senate (upper chamber) on 22 June.

The annual funding for the statutory activities of the parties has been increased from 2% to 2.5% of the base calculation value (which equals to 340,000 soums, or $26) multiplied by the number of voters in the last elections to the Legislative chamber (3.147 million during 2019 elections).

The state funds will be distributed based on the results of the last elections as follows: 40% equally among parties and 60% proportionally to the number of seats obtained by parties in the lower house of the parliament.

Apart from state funds, political parties can be financed through membership fees, income from entrepreneurial activities, and donations from legal entities and citizens of Uzbekistan.

The next parliamentary elections will take place in the autumn of 2024. The previous elections were held in 2019.

As reported earlier, the law signed by the president also bans creation and operation of political parties of foreign states and their divisions in Uzbekistan.