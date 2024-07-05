President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 5−6 July, his press service said.

He will attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in the town of Shusha. The summit will focus on “Building a sustainable future through transport interconnectivity and combating climate change”.

Discussions will cover issues of expansion of multilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade and economics, transport and communications, investment and finance, as well as green economy, renewable energy, combating climate change, and development of human capital, the statement said.

The summit participants will also consider issues on international and regional importance. Signing of joint documents is expected.