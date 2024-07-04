Uzbekistan has sent humanitarian aid to the residents of the southern regions of Kyrgyzstan, who have been affected by flooding, Dunyo news agency reported. The 95-ton cargo was formed on the order of president Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Heavy rains in Osh and Batken regions on 28 June caused flooding, which resulted in the deaths of more than 10 people, including children. Significant damage was observed in many settlements, and over 1,300 people were evacuated.

The aid was delivered to the border crossing point of Kyzyl-Kiya in Batken region, accompanied by the first deputy emergency minister of Uzbekistan Sanjar Zuparov. It was handed over to the administration of Nookat district in Osh region, which was most heavily hit.

According to the Emergency ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the total weight of the humanitarian cargo amounted to 95 tons. It included flour, vegetable oil, sugar, and other food products and goods.

According to the statement, at the ceremony, it was emphasized that the Uzbek people support fraternal Kyrgyzstan in difficult times. Also deep condolences were expressed to the families of those who died in the incident, and wishes for a speedy recovery were expressed to the injured.

