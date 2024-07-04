President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed condolences to Indian president Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi over the high number of victims and injured as a result of a stampede in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended his condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, president’s press secretary Sherzod Asadov said.

Gazeta.uz reported earlier that at least 121 people died and 31 were injured in the stampede at a religious gathering in Phulrai Mughal Garhi village.

People gathered to listen to preacher Bhole Baba. According to police reports, about 250,000 people attended the congregation, while the permitted capacity was only 80,000. Among the victims were 112 women and 7 children.