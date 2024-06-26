President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Russian minister of interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, who was on a working visit to the country, on 25 June, presidential press-service reported.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences and words of support to the families and close ones of the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan.

The discussion focused on cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as in fields of cybersecurity and digital forensics.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing collaboration mechanisms in the field of migration, the message said.

The sides also reviewed the implementation of agreements made during the recent visit of president of Russia to Tashkent.