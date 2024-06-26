President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the press and media workers with their professional holiday, celebrated on 27 June (statement in Russian).

The head of the state noted that “liberalization of the information sector and its development are priority tasks in building New Uzbekistan”.

“We all know well and highly value the growing influence of journalists in establishing openness and transparency in the society, public control over the activities of the government bodies and their officials, studying and resolving legitimate requests from citizens,” he emphasized.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed to “a significant increase in the number of pressing materials on various topics in newspapers, magazines, on TV and radio, social networks, as well as thematic programs, analytical commentaries, and discussions on urgent issues with participation of specialists and experts.”

“Critical and analytical materials, in particular, on shortcomings in the fields of construction, ecology and environmental protection, road safety, as well as in the social and economic spheres help to „wake up“ some „sleepy“ chiefs and officials and make them work in a new way, live by the concerns of people,” the president emphasized.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted: “Our caring and noble journalists, active bloggers, with their firm position and impartial word, make a worthy contribution to solving vital problems, increasing the effectiveness of reforms, expanding the views and world outlook of the compatriots.”

“All this undoubtedly indicates that our national media are already close to the level of the „fourth estate“. And yet, achieving such a high goal will not be easy; there are, naturally, many obstacles and difficulties along the way. However, no matter how difficult it is, we will resolutely continue our work in this direction,” the head of state assured.

He added: “I consider it extremely important to cover events taking place in the world taking into account our national interests, in a timely manner and based on in-depth analysis.”

At the same time, Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed to an increasing number of cases of dissemination of false and unfounded information, which poses an urgent task to improve the people’s media literacy.

Finally, he assured that “ensuring the legitimate interests of all workers in the sector… will undoubtedly continue to be in the focus of our attention”.