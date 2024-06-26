Uzbekistan is expected to allow export of poultry meat and provide incentives to businesses in this sector, it was announced at a presentation at the President’s administration on 25 June, the press service of the head of the state said.

One proposal is to exempt poultry enterprises from land tax for five years. Besides, the term of return of $35 million worth of low-cost credits provided to businesses will be extended for three years.

According to presidential decree from December 2017, cattle, poultry, and meat are included in the list of products, export of which is allowed based on resolutions of the president.

The number of poultry farms in Uzbekistan as of early 2024 made up 1,300. The government aims to attract $420 million from international organizations and banks to support projects in this field.

The production of poultry meat this year should increase from 700,000 to 800,000 tons and egg production from 8.5 billion to 10 billion

Uzbekistan lacks primary poultry breeder, and secondary poultry is imported from Hungary. One American company holds 80% of the global market for poultry genetics solutions, it was said at the presentation.

There are plans to collaborate with this company to introduce genetic technologies in poultry farming and establish breeding farms.

Other issues discussed at the meeting were expansion of Karakul sheep and goat breeding.

Currently, there are 39 farms specializing in Karakul sheep breeding. Only in Bukhara region, there are 2 million sheep on over 2 million hectares of pasture. This number should be increased through providing sheep to households, with allocation of pastures and wells. Areas for fodder crops will be expanded.

The goal is to increase the number of Karakul sheep from 6 million to 7 million.

To develop goat breeding, pedigree goats were imported from Turkey and Russia. Based on Mongolia’s example, 5,000 pedigree goats should be imported to Karakalpakstan, Bukhara, Jizzakh, Namangan and Tashkent regions. This should increase the number of goats to over 100,000 within two years.