The Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis adopted amendments to the law on the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The draft law was considered this day in both the second and third readings, shared by the press service of the lower house of parliament.

Gazeta.uz reported that the draft law was developed by a group of deputies based on their legislative initiative right.

The amendments outline that foreign citizens and stateless persons may be declared unacceptable if they engage in public calls or actions that contradict the state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Uzbekistan. This also includes activities that provoke interstate, social, national, racial, or religious enmity, or discredit the honor, dignity, and history of the people of Uzbekistan.

The law imposes a five-year ban on such individuals, prohibiting them from entering Uzbekistan, opening bank accounts, acquiring real estate, participating in the privatization of state property, and entering into financial and contractual relations.

The document also specifies the procedure for deporting individuals who are not permitted to stay in the country.

“The adoption of the bill will serve to strengthen state sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Uzbekistan, protect interstate, interethnic, interreligious harmony, ensure the manifestation of respect for the honor, dignity and history of the people of Uzbekistan,” the chamber stated.

For the law to take effect, it must be approved by the Senate and signed by the president of Uzbekistan.