President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attended the opening ceremony of his country’s embassy in Tashkent on Monday.





The event was also attended by prime minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and foreign ministers of the two countries — Bakhtiyor Saidov and Battsetseg Batmunkh.





Few days before Daadanhuu Batbaatar was appointed as ambassador of Mongolia to Uzbekistan.

Previously, Mongolia operated an honorary consulate in Tashkent.

During talks with president of Mongolia, president Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned Uzbekistan’s intention to open its embassy in Ulaanbaatar in the near future, the Mongolian agency Montsame reported.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is in Uzbekistan on a state visit, which will last until 25 June.