Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh held talks on 24 June with the participation of official delegations of the two countries, the press service of the head of state reported.

The leader of Uzbekistan emphasized that the first state visit of the Mongolian president marks a new chapter in the development of Uzbek-Mongolian relations.

During the talks, the parties considered matters of expanding cooperation between the countries.

“The development of contacts and exchanges at the level of governments, sectoral ministries, and agencies has been noted with satisfaction. Trade turnover volumes are growing. Political consultations have been fruitfully conducted in preparation for the current summit,” the statement read.

The Mongolian Embassy in Tashkent will be officially opened in the coming days. Earlier, the Mongolian ambassador started his work in the country.

The parties noted the importance of strengthening political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties, continuing mutual support within international organizations, and developing contacts in the field of security.





It was emphasized that Mongolia was one of the first countries to fully support Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and signed the relevant protocol.

During the talks, special attention was given to deepening trade and economic cooperation.

The potential for increasing mutual trade by 5−10 times in the coming years was noted, primarily through expanding the variety and volume of supplied products.

Therefore, the governments were directed to create a joint working group to increase trade turnover, explore the opening of official trade houses in Ulaanbaatar and Tashkent, prepare for the signing of a preferential trade agreement, and propose measures for mutual market access simplification.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to hold mutual industrial exhibitions in the capitals of the two countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to adopt a medium-term Program of Industrial Cooperation. Priorities were identified in partnership for geological exploration, raw material development and processing, and organizing personnel training in these fields.





Comprehensive cooperation in agriculture and related industries will also be established. “In this sphere, plans are already in place to organize large livestock complexes in Karakalpakstan, Namangan, and other regions,” the report stated.

Proposals have been drafted for importing meat and processed products from Mongolia, along with reciprocal deliveries of poultry meat, fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products from Uzbekistan.

The intention to create a production cluster for meat products meeting Halal standards for export to regional countries has been supported.

Furthermore, projects for the deep processing of wool and leather into finished products, and the harvesting of fruit and vegetable products, were suggested.





Partnerships between research institutes, including in animal husbandry should be developed in these areas, it was emphasized.

The sides also agreed to facilitate the implementation of private sector projects and promotion of business initiatives.

Today, the leaders of Uzbekistan and Mongolia will hold a meeting with business representatives of the two countries, who have prepared new project proposals.

The proposals include opening a modern diagnostic center in Tashkent based on advanced technological solutions, projects in light industry, digitalization, pharmaceuticals, and more. The active work of the Business Council and regular joint business forums are expected to facilitate these plans. Basic agreements on mutual protection of investments and taxation principles will be adopted to support cooperation projects.

To strengthen transport interconnectivity, agreements on air and road transportation are being adopted during the visit. The establishment of direct air service between the two capital cities will be studied.





Additionally, an initiative was raised to conduct a joint analysis of the most efficient and shortest transport corridors, including those passing through Kyrgyzstan and China.

To effectively promote the entire economic agenda, it was agreed to convene the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission at the level of deputy prime ministers.

The parties highlighted the significance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and exchanges, agreeing to establish academic exchanges between leading universities, and to resume grant-based education of talented Mongolian students in Uzbekistan.

Tashkent will host a joint concert featuring artists, including the famous Mongolian orchestra “Morin Khuur”, on Tuesday, 25 June.

It was suggested to prepare a program of humanitarian cooperation and to hold cross-cultural days in Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar next year.





The importance of developing tourist exchanges was noted, based on adopting joint programs and products, considering the visa-free regime in force between the two countries.

In addition, cooperation will be established in the fields of ecology and environmental protection, sports, and youth exchanges.

Following the talks, tasks were set to prepare a roadmap for the timely and quality implementation of the agreements reached.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev accepted the invitation of Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to make a return visit to Mongolia to continue the dialogue.