Following the negotiations between Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held, the press service of the head of state reported.

The country leaders signed a joint statement on interstate relations and cooperation.

A total of 14 documents were signed during the state visit, including:

Intergovernmental program on trade, economic, and investment cooperation for 2024−2026;

Intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in tourism;

Intergovernmental agreement on air service;

Intergovernmental agreement on international road transport;

Cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024−2025;

Cooperation protocol between the Security Council secretariats;

Cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Agriculture;

Cooperation agreement in veterinary medicine and animal husbandry;

Agreement on scientific cooperation between the Academies of Sciences;

Cooperation protocol between national news agencies;

Cooperation protocol between the chambers of commerce and industry;

Protocol on the establishment of a joint Business Council;

Cooperation agreement between the administrations of the cities of Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev mentioned Uzbekistan’s intention to open its embassy in Ulaanbaatar in the near future, the Mongolian agency Montsame reported. During the visit of Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Tashkent, the embassy of Mongolia was opened.

Uzbekistan and Mongolia, in the framework of combating climate change, desertification, and environmental protection, agreed to cooperate in the forestry sector by coordinating Mongolia’s national movement “Billion Trees” with Uzbekistan’s nationwide project “Green Space”.

Additionally, Uzbekistan expressed its intention to join the Multilateral Agreement for the Establishment of an International Think Tank for Landlocked Developing Countries, initiated by Mongolia.

The presidents noted that the opening of the medical diagnostic center “Nura” in Tashkent, funded by Mongolian companies, is an important contribution to the expansion of healthcare cooperation between the two countries.