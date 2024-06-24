President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a telegram of condolences to president of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala (Dagestan) on Sunday, president’s spokesman Sherzod Asadov said. The attacks on two churches, two synagogues and the police resulted in numerous casualties among law enforcements officers and civilians.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev “strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Dagestan and expressed readiness to continue active cooperation with related organizations in combating these challenges”, the statement said.

According to RIA Novosti, Russian news agency, a group of armed individuals opened fire on a synagogue and a church in Derbent Sunday evening, causing fire in the buildings.

At the same time attacks were organized on a synagogue, a church, and a traffic police post in Makhachkala. In addition, a car carrying police officers was shot at in the center of Sergokaly village near Derbent.

The attacks claimed lives of more than 15 police officers and several civilians, including a priest. Over 10 law enforcement officers were injured.

Six attackers have been killed, according to the reports. The head of Sergokalinsk district of Dagestan Magomed Omarov, whose two sons might have been involved in the attacks, was arrested.

24, 25 and 26 June have been declared days of mourning in Dagestan.