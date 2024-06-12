A group of deputies of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis has developed amendments to the law “On the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Republic of Uzbekistan”, and submitted them to the lower house of parliament as a legislative initiative, as reported by the chamber’s press service.

The draft law is justified by “the need to establish new measures to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uzbekistan in the modern context of globalization”, the press office stated. The development of the law took into account the experience of countries, such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Poland, Belarus, China, among others.

The proposed amendments aim to include the basis and procedure for designating foreign citizens and stateless persons as undesirable residents in Uzbekistan.

The grounds for being recognized as undesirable may include public speeches or actions that:

Contradict state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Uzbekistan;

Incite interstate, social, national, racial, or religious enmity;

Degrade the honor, dignity, or history of the people of Uzbekistan.

Persons designated as undesirable to stay in the country are suggested to be banned for five years from:

Entering Uzbekistan;

Opening accounts in Uzbekistan’s banks;

Purchasing real estate;

Participating in the privatization of state property;

Entering into financial and contractual relations.

Recognition of a person temporarily or permanently residing in Uzbekistan as undesirable may lead to the revocation of their right to legal residence and stay in the country, and their deportation.

The draft law also outlines the basis and procedure for deporting persons recognized as undesirable. Upon receiving a notification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicating their undesirable status, the person must voluntarily leave Uzbekistan within 10 days. Failure to do so will result in forcible deportation.

“The draft law aims to strengthen state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Uzbekistan, protect interstate, interethnic, and interreligious harmony in the country, and ensure respect for the honor, dignity, and history of the people of Uzbekistan,” the report emphasized.