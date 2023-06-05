The European Union (EU) has no plans to sanction Central Asian countries for bypassing its restrictions on Russia, RBC reported. European Council President Charles Michel said at the “European Union — Central Asia” meeting on June 2 that the EU was working on the 11th sanctions package to prevent evasion, targeting those “who support the Russian war machine.”

“We do not apply the principle of extraterritoriality, and most importantly, we want to work with all of our partners around the world only through dialogue,” he said.

Head of the European Council Michel said that the EU has appointed a special representative on sanctions, David O’Sullivan, who engages with regional countries on sanctions issues. He said O’Sullivan tries to “persuade partners not to help Russia evade the sanctions and listens to how these measures affect them.”

The summit’s joint communiqué mentions the sanctions issue in one paragraph.

“The leaders stressed the importance of further expanding mutual trade and investment mechanisms to accelerate the socioeconomic development of all parties. They also stressed the importance of close dialogue in the context of EU sanctions regimes,” the statement said.

The participants articulated common concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and re-affirmed their commitment to see Afghanistan develop into a secure, peaceful, stable, prosperous country. They called on the international community to step up humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and noted the key role of the UN in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in a principled manner.

Central Asian leaders and the head of the European Council underlined the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government and the importance of promotion of and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghans citizens, in particular women, girls and ethnic groups.

The parties emphasized the inadmissibility of public appeals and incitement to terrorism and extremism and advocated the intensification of efforts to combat the spread of terrorism ideology and propaganda through the Internet.

The Participants noted the negative impact of the Aral Sea disaster on regional security and advocated the need to intensify joint efforts to find the most acceptable solutions to overcome the problem.

The Uzbek side proposed that the next Central Asia-European Union meeting be held in Uzbekistan next year.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting that the country wants to extend the GSP+ regime, despite the lack of standardization laboratories for the EU requirements. He also called for more favorable tariffs to develop the Trans-Caspian corridor.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel, we make news for people.

In April, EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O’Sullivan said that Uzbekistan and the EU were cooperating to prevent the country’s territory from being used to evade sanctions on Russia, especially the re-export of dual-use goods.