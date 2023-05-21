The European Union (EU), the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) signed an Agreement on May 17, in Samarkand, aiming at supporting and financing Uzbekistan’s Strategy for transition to a green economy by 2030, the press service of the EU Delegation in the country told Gazeta.uz.

The planned joint actions will assist the government of Uzbekistan in its efforts to combine sound economic growth with respect to the environment and natural resources.

In line with the European Global Gateway and EU green policies, the objective is to ensure implementation of the high environmental standards, increase the capacity of the government to shape and implement green economic policies in different sectors and to provide sustainable jobs for the population.

In the spirit of Team Europe, EU is providing grant support to Uzbekistan in the amount of €10.2 million, which is being complemented by €375 million of a Public policy loan on Green economy from the AFD. The report notes that 150 million euros of this amount have already been disbursed.

The signature ceremony was attended by the Deputy Director-General of the Directorate General for International Partnerships of the European Commission, Ms Myriam Ferran, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Mr Ilkom Norkulov and Chief Executive Officer of Agence Française de Développement, Mr Rémy Rioux.