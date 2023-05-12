Uzavtosanoat Chairman Ulugbek Rozukulov and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov launched the construction of Altyn Tulpar Unaa Kurulush car and commercial vehicle assembly and production plant in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on May 11. The Kyrgyz government website reported this news.





The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in organising production of motor vehicles and commercial vehicles was signed in January during the visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan.





In March, during Akylbek Zhaparov’s visit to Uzbekistan, a cooperation agreement on setting up production (SKD) of automotive and commercial vehicles was signed between Uzavtosanoat and Kyrgyzstan’s DT Technic LLC and NUR JSC.

The construction of the plant is “a strategically important project for both countries,” Akylbek Zhaparov said at the ceremony.

At the initial stage, the production capacity of the plant will be 10,000 vehicles a year, and more than 1,000 permanent jobs will be created, the statement said.