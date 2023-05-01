Inflation in Uzbekistan slowed to 0.8% in April 2023, from 3.3% in December 2022, but was still up 11% from a year earlier, according to data from the Statistics Agency.

The price increase for goods for the month was 0.9%, for services — 0.5%. Since the beginning of the year, this figure reached 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. In annual terms it was was formed at the level of 11.7% and 8.6%.

Food products in April rose in price by 1.2%, non-food products — by 0.5% and in annual terms by 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively, since the beginning of the year — 13.7% and 9.3%.

In April, for the first time since the beginning of the year there was a decrease in prices of vegetables, tubers and leguminous plants by 0.8%. Thus, the prices of aubergine (0.7%), radish (1.4%), pumpkin (2.4%), potatoes (2.8%), herbs (3%), peppers (4%), onions (12.4%) and cucumbers (52.9%) went down. Beets (4.1%), garlic (4.5%), cabbage (7.8%), carrots (13.2%), tomatoes (21.3%) and bananas (39.6%) rose in price.

Meat went up in price by 1.4%, milk — by 2.5%, fruit and nuts — by 5.4%, sugar — by 10.5%, rice — by 14.1%. Eggs went down in price by 4.3%, sunflower oil also dropped in price — by 4.5%, flour — by 2.4%.

Clothing price went up by 0.5% in April, footwear — by 0.4%.

Repair materials rose 2.1%, and two regions of Uzbekistan recorded an 8.8% increase in household waste removal fees, but the national average for the month was 1.7%. Housing rental services fell by 0.1%.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

Drugs in April rose in price by 1.9%, dental services by 0.1%, outpatient treatment by 2.2%, diagnostics and medical laboratory services by 0.3%.