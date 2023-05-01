The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a visit to Germany on 2−3 May at the invitation of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to the press service of the head of state, bilateral meetings with Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are planned in Berlin.

The sides will consider issues of further deepening Uzbek-German multifaceted relations and exchange views on various aspects of the international agenda.

“A special attention will be paid to implementation of promising projects and programs aimed at expanding innovative-technological partnership with leading companies of Germany. For this purpose, our head of state will hold a separate meeting with leaders of German business,” the statement says.

During his visit it is also planned to open exhibition “Archaeological Treasures of Uzbekistan. From Alexander the Great to the Kushan Empire” at James Simon Gallery.

The President of Uzbekistan said in March that he planned to visit Germany May 1−2. He said the Germany “understands Uzbekistan correctly”, which he “appreciates very much.”