The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has cast his vote in the referendum on the revised constitution, according to his press service. The President visited the 59th referendum precinct located in Tashkent’s Mirzo-Ulugbek district with his family members.

The head of state welcomed the members of the election commission, showed his ID card, signed the voter list, received his ballot and cast his vote.

After casting his vote in the referendum, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, spoke with some locals from the surrounding area. He expressed his gratitude for their support of the ongoing reforms and emphasized his commitment to fostering hope for the future. “Our efforts are directed towards creating a bright future for all, and I hope it remains steadfast,” he said.

“The Constitution is the legal basis for the stable development and the future of our country, for the interests of the individual. Citizens, deeply aware of this, are actively participating in the referendum,” the President’s press service said in a statement.

Photo









Video

smm_subscription_telegram_long



